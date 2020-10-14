K. Maryellen Carlson (nee: Pfeiffer)

6-7-1936 – 10-11-2020

Maryellen Carlson (nee: Kathryn Maryellen Pfeiffer) passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020. She was born in Racine on June 7, 1936, to Grace (nee: Agnes Grace Hauch) and Aloysius William Pfeiffer. She was united in marriage to David A. Carlson on August 11, 1962, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Racine.

Maryellen spent most of her life in Racine. She graduated from St. Catherine's High School and from Stout State College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Dietetics. She served her internship in Charlotte, North Carolina, and maintained her professional Registered Dietitian credentials for most of her adult life. Maryellen was the first Dietitian ever hired by Racine County. While working for the County at High Ridge Center, she met her husband, David. She continued to work at High Ridge until 1975; she also worked as a Consultant Dietitian for Westview Nursing Home, The A Center, and Kenosha Beef, until her retirement in 1992. Maryellen enjoyed traveling, the annual family vacation to St. Germain, genealogy, the Green Bay Packers, family gatherings, and watching sports – especially the Olympics. She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, The American Dietetic Association, and President of Keepsake Collectors of Kringleville. Together with her husband, she owned Sue's Hallmark.

Maryellen will be greatly missed by her children, Diane Carlson, Susan (Ken) Gill of Racine, and Karen (Barna) Bencs of Somers, along with her grandchildren Brianne, Tyler, Kaelyn, and Austin Bencs and Matthew, Jared, and Hannah Gill. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law Mrs. Al (Jane) Carlson of Racine and Mrs. Vic (Patsy) Carlson. She is further survived by dear friends Joanne St. Amand, the family of Marv and Joanie Pfeiffer, nephew Tom Pfeiffer, all of Racine, niece Patti Auman of Fayetteville, NC, and many other nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of forty-four years, David; her parents; brothers, A. Jerome and Norbert (Joyce); mother- and father-in-law Winifred ("Sissy") and Algot Carlson, Sr.; brothers-in-law Victor and Algot ("Al") Junior Carlson, and sister-in-law Maria (Eldon) Engelhardt. In addition, her very special aunt Elinore Hauch and dear cousin Marvin Pfeiffer prepared the way for her.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1533 Erie Street, with Reverend Steve Varghese officiating. Friends and relatives may visit with the family at the funeral home on Friday evening from 5 – 7. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to St. Joseph's Church, St. Louis Catholic Church, St. Catherine's High School, Over Our Head Players, the American Heart Association, the American Cancer Society, or one's favorite charity.

The family extends their thanks to the entire staff at Pleasant Point for their care and comfort in providing a safe home for Maryellen.

