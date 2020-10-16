Menu
K. Maryellen Carlson
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020

K. Maryellen Carlson (nee: Pfeiffer)

6-7-1936 - 10-11-2020

Maryellen Carlson (nee: Kathryn Maryellen Pfeiffer) passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020. She was born in Racine on June 7, 1936, to Grace (nee: Agnes Grace Hauch) and Aloysius William Pfeiffer

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1533 Erie Street, with Reverend Steve Varghese officiating. Friends and relatives may visit with the family at the funeral home on Friday evening from 5 – 7. Interment will be held at St. Louis Cemetery. The Mass will be live streamed and may be viewed by going to the funeral home website, select K. Maryellen's page, select service and select live stream. Interment will be held at St. Louis Cemetery. The Mass will be live streamed and may be viewed by going to the funeral home website, select K. Maryellen's page, select service and select live stream. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to St. Joseph's Church, St. Louis Catholic Church, St. Catherine's High School, Over Our Head Players, the American Heart Association, the American Cancer Society, or one's favorite charity.

MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI

53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to:

www.meredithfuneralhome.com


Published by Kenosha News on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street, Racine, WI 53403
Oct
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
1533 Erie Street
My heart goes out to you and your family.May you find comfort in each other during this difficult time.
October 13, 2020