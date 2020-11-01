Karen Ann Albertson

1940 - 2020

Karen Ann Albertson, 80, of Kenosha, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie.

Born on August 17, 1940, in Kenosha; she was the daughter of the late Edgar and Anna (Sanftheil) Schwan. She graduated from Bradford High School in 1958. She then earned her associate degree from Gateway College.

On October 20, 1990, she married Larry J. Albertson at Bethany Lutheran Church. They recently celebrated their 30th anniversary.

Karen worked for 25 years at Kenosha Water Utility, until her retirement in January of 2000. Previously, she also sold Avon and worked at American Motors.

She was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church and the Post-Polio Association. Karen enjoyed golfing; gardening both flowers and vegetables; and playing dominos, cards, and games. She was a world traveler, taking cruises and trips all around the United States, Europe, Central America, and China.

Karen is survived by her loving husband, Larry; two children, Naomi Snell of VA and Joseph (Kelly Conlin) Snell of PA; three grandchildren, Isabella, Adrianna, and Alexander Snell of PA; one brother, John (Sandy) Schwan of IL; her sister-in-law, Roxanne (David) Cieszynski of Milton, WI; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other special family and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020, at Bethany Lutheran Church, 2100 75th St. Kenosha, WI 53143, at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation will be held on Monday, at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Bethany Lutheran Church, Post-Polio Association, or Time of Grace, would be appreciated by the family. Due to the current health pandemic Karen's family understands that some friends and family may be uncomfortable attending services, feel free to leave an online condolence or send a card.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111 60th St. 262 654 3533

Visit & Sign Karen's Online Memorial Book At:

www.prokofuneralhome.com