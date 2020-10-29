Karen Elaine Krueger

1947 - 2020

Karen Elaine Krueger, age 72, of Kenosha passed away on October 24th, 2020. Karen was born in Kenosha on November 3rd, 1947 to Anthony Kurklis and Irma Kroncke. In June of 1971, Karen married her husband Wayne Krueger in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Karen enjoyed going to yard sales as well as taking part in many crafts including crocheting.

She is survived by a sister; Sharon Hunter, children; Tina Decesaro, Richard Kroncke, Cheri (Dave) Oaks, Crystal Krueger, and Tiffany (Jerry) Krueger-Terrell, 13 grandchildren as well as 15 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents Irma & Anthony, husband Wayne, brothers James Pivovar, & Robert Hansen.

The family would like to thank the St. Catherine's Kidney Center for the wonderful care they gave to mom for the last year and a half of her life, specifically to nurse Anne and Doctor Joshi.

In accordance with the family's wishes, services will be held privately.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner and Funeral Director

(262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com