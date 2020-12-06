Karen J. Scholey

1956- 2020

Karen Scholey, 64, of New Berlin, passed away after fighting a courageous 18-year battle with Parkinson's Disease, on November 29, 2020 at Ridgewood Care Center in Racine.

Born in Kenosha, on July 23, 1956, the daughter of Gerald and Audrey (Brever) Schmalfeldt. She was educated in Kenosha schools, graduating from Gateway Technical College and Carthage College with an associate's degree in Computer Programming and a bachelor's degree in Business Administration. On May 28, 1983, she married Jim Scholey.

Karen brought brains and brawn to her several workplaces. She was a computer programmer for Snap-On, Triclover, Walgreens headquarters and Kohls headquarters. She worked in operations for Macwhyte and was a teller at Kenosha National Bank.

She enjoyed sewing, crafting, cooking, and bowling. She was enthusiastic about vacationing and traveling. She was a life-long learner and devoted volunteer to many organizations including Southeast Wisconsin Kinship Care. Above all else she enjoyed being surrounded by her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, Jim; parents, Gerald and Audrey Schmalfeldt; siblings, Kim Oien, Gary (Kimberly) Schmalfeldt, Kathy Edwards, Phillip (June) Schmalfeldt, and Bret Schmalfeldt; and one aunt, Joyce (Dick) Flynn; she is further survived by other loving friends and family.

She was preceded in death by her brother in-law, Jerry Oien; and two aunts, Dorothy Angelo and Jane Hoff.

Due to the pandemic, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Parkinson's Association would be appreciated by the family.

