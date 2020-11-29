Keith Wayne Kollmann

1943 - 2020

Keith Wayne Kollmann, 76, passed away Monday, November 23rd, 2020 at his residence due to complications from Covid-19.

Born on December 11th 1943 in Kenosha WI, he was son of the late Lawrence and Alyce (Parsons) Kollmann of Kenosha. He attended Kenosha schools and was a graduate of Bradford H.S. On January 6th, 1965, he married Jacqueline M, Amann, a Racine resident. Jackie passed away on May 11th, 2012. They were happily married for over 47 years. Keith served in the U.S. Army from 1964 to 1966 as a "short timer". Prior to and after his service, he was employed at the MacWhyte Company in Kenosha as a machinist and shop steward for over 35 years until its closure in 1999. Keith continued to work as Head of Property maintenance for Kenosha Youth Development Services of Kenosha from 1999 until his retirement in 2015.

Besides being an excellent "Jack of all Trades", self taught small engine repair guru, and "Master of the Lawn," he was also a loving father, uncle, brother-in-law, best friend, and pet parent. He is survived by his rescue pup; Vel; his only; son Kevin and his partner Merle Malterer (St. Francis); his caregiver-niece Lori (Kollmann) & her husband, Joe Mitek (Bristol); his 2nd best friend & caregiver Jen Bavuso (Pleasant Prarie); grand-niece, Angela Mitek (Kenosh); his best buddy of over 75 years, Milton "Nubs" Hagopian (Kenosha) as well as many other nieces, nephews, and other family/friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Jacqueline, his parents; one daughter in infancy,Wendy Lee; 2 sisters, Sharon (Schwartz) & Joyce (Reynolds); and 2 brothers, Bryon & Lowell. Funeral services & burial will be held at graveside on Wednesday December 2nd, 2020 at 11:00AM at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park (Kenosha). In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you keep his memory in your heart & mind and that you please keep yourself safe & healthy during this pandemic.

