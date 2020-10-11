Kenneth W. Wattles

June 14, 1942 – September 30, 2020

Kenosha - Kenneth Wayne Wattles (Kenny/Ken), age 78, was born at home on June 14, 1942, in Chattanooga, TN to James Kenneth and Evelyn (Thrower) Wattles. He grew up in Oak Ridge and Kingston, TN. He was always on the go being involved in Scouts, DeMolay, and CB Radio Clubs, where he began using the "Ramblin Rebel" handle that stayed with him his whole life. After high school and the Marines, he moved to Waukegan, Illinois working for JC Penney's, eventually working for Commonwealth Edison for 20+ years. After retirement, he drove several years for KAC and RecPlex.

The life he always wanted began after he married his wife, soulmate and best friend, Susan Jane Wagner formerly of Wichita Falls, Texas. Kenny Wayne and Susan Jane were like "two peanuts in a bottle of Coke a Cola". They raised their four sons, Philip Ashley, Stephen Wayne, Patrick Dean, and Stuart James in Kenosha Wisconsin. He was involved in the Running Club, KASL Soccer, Cub Scouts, DeMolay, travel, gardening, birding and volunteer work. He was a huge country music fan and could name a song, original artist, and year of release. He was a two time cancer survivor. With all of his activities and interest, his greatest joy was his family.

Ken passed away from cardiac arrest on September 30, 2020 in Kenosha. He is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Evelyn, of Kingston, TN, his in-laws, Guy and Dorothy Long, of Greenville, TX, son, Philip Ashley of Kenosha, and various fur babies.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Susan Jane Wattles, three sons, Stephen (Kelly), Patrick (Jennifer), Stuart (Tammy), daughter in law, Dora Mirosavljev, and Philip's fiancé Cindy Humphreys; grandchildren, Stefan and Oliver of NoviSad, Serbia, Ethan, Owen, Hudson, Abby, Tescha, Myla, Penelope, Anna, Violet and Nolan; brother, Jim of Ten Mile, TN; numerous cousins, and many great friends.

His cremains will be brought home to Tennessee and a Memorial service will be conducted at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society or to the Veteran's Outreach of Wisconsin.

