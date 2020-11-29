Kenneth W. "Ken" Wilbik

Kenneth W. "Ken" Wilbik, age 76, of Kenosha passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Jimmy Wilbik.

Ken is survived by his wife, Kris Wilbik; three sons, David (Lindsay), Andrew and James Wilbik; two grandchildren, Lucas and Anna Wilbik; his brother, Billy (Chris) Wilbik; a sister-in-law, Sharon Wilbik as well as other family and many friends.

A private family service with military honors will be held at Bethany Lutheran Church. A public celebration of life for Ken will be held at a later date, please check the funeral homes website for full obituary and updated information on the service next year.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

3016-75th Street (262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com