Kimberly Fraid-Dams

1959 - 2020

Kimberly Fraid-Dams, formerly of Kenosha, from Iron River, MI passed away on the evening of October 7, 2020. She was born on May 9, 1959 to loving parents, Raymond and Julia Fraid.

Kimberly is survived by her husband, Steve Dams, son, Nick Fraid, sister Nanci Reidenbach, and brothers Jeff and Mike (Heather) Fraid, as well as many caring nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by both parents and a sister, Chris Dale.

She will be deeply missed by both friends and family.