Laurie Jean (Staples) Jass

1960 - 2020

Laurie Jean (Staples) Jass, 60, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully at home, after a long battle with cancer, surrounded by her loving family, Saturday, November 14, 2020.

She was born on February 16, 1960 to Wayne F. and Deloris "Dodie" (Erickson) Jass in Kenosha. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha at St. Mary's Catholic School and graduated from Tremper High School in 1978.

Laurie worked at Sears and Vista International for several years.

Laurie was united in marriage to Russell Straley and later divorced. On March 7, 2014 she was united in marriage to Jeffrey M. Staples in Steelville, MO. He preceded her in death on December 26, 2015.

Laurie enjoyed flowers, gardening, camping, going to rummage sales and the Harbor Market. She was also an avid Green Bay Packers fan.

Laurie is survived by her loving mother Dodie who was her caregiver, her brothers Wayne F. Jass Jr., Gary M. Jass and Jeffrey L. Jass, her sister Brenda L. Jass and several nieces and nephews, Jennifer (John Harrop) Jass, Evan, Amelia and Ingrid Harrop, Amy (William Petri) Jass, Genevieve and Ailey Petri, Tyler, Tristian and Brennan Jass. She is further survived by her aunts, many cousins and friends who remember her for her quick wit and smile.

She is preceded in death by her father Wayne F. Jass Sr. and a sister Mary Catherine in infancy.

A Celebration of Life for Laurie will be held at a later date.

