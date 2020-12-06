Leo Jerrold Cucunato

1969 - 2020

With a heavy heart and much sadness, Leo Jerrold Cucunato, 51, passed away surrounded by his loving wife and children on Saturday, November 28, 2020.

Leo was born at St. Catherine's Hospital in Kenosha, Wisconsin on February 3, 1969, and was the son of Joseph and Rita (Gentile) Cucunato. Leo's namesake was his Grandfather Leoferno Gentile. He was educated in Kenosha schools and was very proud to have attended Jefferson Elementary, Berryville Elementary, Somers Elementary, Bullen Junior High, and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in 1987.

On May 23, 1993, he was united in marriage to his best friend and high school sweetheart Kristine Marie Koprovic at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii Catholic Church. Leo and Kristine were together since they were 16 years old and were married for over 27 years.

Leo co-owned and operated Flowers by Joseph Inc. and worked alongside his loving sister, Rose and his father, Joseph. It was with a heavy heart that his father, Joseph passed away in 2017.

Leo was a free spirit and lived his life to the fullest. He was a motorcycle enthusiast who enjoyed building bikes and loved spending his free time riding endless miles on the road with his wife, children, and numerous friends to many places including Sturgis, the Badlands, Mount Rushmore, Daytona Beach, and the Florida Keys to name a few. He loved to vacation with his family every summer in the Wisconsin Dells.

In addition to traveling, Leo loved many kinds of music, attending concerts with his family, grilling, cooking, eating, and making countless memories with his children whenever possible. One of his favorite pastimes was riding to Bike Night on Thursday evenings after work and hanging out at the Harley Davidson Museum where he had met many new friends over the years from all over that proved him to respect and appreciate the finer things in life.

Leo was a very loyal and loving husband and an incredible father. He loved and lived for his children that he cherished and was so very proud of. Monica and Vito were his heart and soul.

Leo was a selfless person and would do anything for anybody and would never say no. Leo will be remembered as a loving son, brother, husband, father, uncle, and a true friend to many.

Leo's loving affection, his unique and artistic character, his infectious laugh and humor will be deeply and forever missed by many. His memory will never be forgotten by the lives he touched every day and all that knew and loved him. He truly was one of a kind. Everyone has and loves a good, funny "LEO" story to tell and share. Now, Leo has a special "LEO" story of his own.

Our family would like to extend a special heartfelt thank you to Dr. James Santarelli, all of the nurses in the ICU, and the rest of the medical staff at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha that provided the most compassionate and professional care for Leo.

In addition to his loving wife, Kristine, he is survived by his children, Monica and Vito; his mother, Rita Cucunato, his siblings, Louis Cucunato, Martin Cucunato, Joseph Cucunato II and Rose Cucunato; his father-in law, Donald Koprovic; his brother-in-law, Kevin (Brooke) Koprovic; his nephews, Karson, Keegan and Leo's Godson, Kollin Koprovic; his uncle, Frank Cucunato and many cousins.

Leo was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Charles Cucunato and mother-in-law, Diane Marie Koprovic.

Funeral services honoring the Leo's life will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii Catholic Church, 2224 45th Street. Family and friends are invited to meet at the church for Mass. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Piasecki Funeral Home. Due to public health concerns, only 30 people will be allowed to enter the funeral home at a time. For the safety of our guests you may be required to wait outside. We encourage those in attendance to wear a face covering and social distancing will be maintained. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

The gathering may be viewed via livestream on Wednesday, December 9th from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and the Mass on Thursday, December 10th starting at 10:00 a.m. on the following link facebook.com//PAFuneralHome//live// You do not need Facebook to watch.

