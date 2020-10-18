Leona B. Krahn

1924 - 2020

Leona B. Krahn, age 96, passed away peacefully at Kenosha Senior Living on Monday, October 12, 2020.

She was born on March 27, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Leo and Belle (Powell) Gillmore. She was a graduate of Kenosha High School.

On July 5, 1944, Leona was united in marriage to Roy E. Krahn. They built a beautiful marriage and raised a family of seven children.

Leona was a member of the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Bristol, WI where she was active in Ladies Aid.

She was employed with Cooper's and part time with Kemen Sausage Co.

Leona enjoyed crafts such as crochet, cross stitch and making memory books for the family. She also enjoyed walking in the mall with friends and was a 4-H leader. She loved to travel and has been in all 50 states-several of the Provinces of Canada, the British Isles and Central Europe. Most of all, she was devoted to her family and was delighted in spending time with her beloved children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Roy of 76 years; her children, Diane Ellis of Bristol, WI, Jane Koos of Salem Lakes, WI, Patti (Thomas) Soens of Portland, OR, Rita (William) Borrelli of Addison, TX, Danny (Lisa) Krahn of Wind Lake, WI, Kathy (Perry) Landgraf of Somers, WI and Donald Krahn of Leander, TX; her 16 grandchildren, her 22 great grandchildren; her 3 great-great grandchildren; her brother, Wayne (Thelma) Gillmore, her sister, Bethel (Richard) Krahn and her sister-in-law, Carol Gillmore.

In addition to her parents, Leona was preceded in death by her daughter, Marie Elaine Krahn at infancy; her sons-in-law David Ellis and David Koos; her grandson, Gavin Soens and her brother, Leslie Gillmore.

Funeral services honoring Leona's life will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 7931 200th Avenue, Bristol, WI. Interment will take place in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation for Leona will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 7931 200th Avenue, Bristol, WI 53104 would be appreciated by the family. Due to public health concerns, and in compliance with CDC guidelines, only 50 people will be permitted to enter the funeral home at one time. For the safety of our guests, you may be asked to wait outside. Social distancing will be maintained and those in attendance are required to wear a face covering. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101

www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com