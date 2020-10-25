Leona B. Krahn

Leona B. Krahn, age 96, passed away peacefully at Kenosha Senior Living on Monday, October 12, 2020.

She is survived by her husband, Roy of 76 years; her children, Diane Ellis of Bristol, WI, Jane Koos of Salem Lakes, WI, Patti (Thomas) Soens of Portland, OR, Rita (William) Borrelli of Addison, TX, Danny (Lisa) Krahn of Wind Lake, WI, Kathy (Perry) Landgraf of Somers, WI and Donald Krahn of Leander, TX; her 16 grandchildren, her 22 great grandchildren; her 3 great-great grandchildren; her brother, Wayne (Thelma) Gillmore, her sister, Bethel (Richard) Krahn and her sister-in-law, Carol Gillmore.

Funeral services honoring Leona's life will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 7931 200th Avenue, Bristol, WI. Interment will take place in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation for Leona will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 7931 200th Avenue , Bristol, WI 53104 would be appreciated by the family. Due to public health concerns, and in compliance with CDC guidelines, only 50 people will be permitted to enter the funeral home at one time. For the safety of our guests, you may be asked to wait outside. Social distancing will be maintained and those in attendance are required to wear a face covering. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

