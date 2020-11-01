LeRoy Nalley

1948 - 2020

LeRoy Nalley, 72, of Ellerslie, GA died Monday, October 26, 2020 at his residence.

The family will have a memorial service at a later date.

LeRoy was born January 27, 1948 in Kenosha, WI to the late John and Catherine Nalley. After graduation from high school, he attended GTI in Kenosha. He served in the US Army from 1969 to 1972 and was deployed to Vietnam for 1970. He and his family were then residents of Kenosha until his 1999 transfer by his employer, Snap -On Tools. His final position was as the manager of logistics at Snap-on's J H Williams facility in Midland, GA. Lee greatly enjoyed woodworking, taking care of his yard, travelling, and reading. He was always involved in his sons' sports and band activities. Other than his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Sean Nalley, and his brother, Marvin Nalley.

He is survived by his wife, Lynn Nalley of Ellerslie, GA and his son and daughter-in-law, Brian Nalley and Nicole Lawrence of Carlinville, IL.