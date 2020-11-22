Sister Letitia Prentice

2/12/1925 - 11/15/2020

Sister Letitia Prentice passed on to Eternal Life early on Sunday morning, November 15, 2020.

Sister Letitia lives on in the hearts of her long-time friends and associates, especially Nancy Hills and Travis DuPriest. She will be remembered fondly by the Community of St. Mary and her many campers and dancers. She will be greatly missed by her nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, especially Margaret Arrington and Patricia Curtis.

A special thanks to the staff and residents of St. John's who valued her friendship and cared for her as 'a very special person'.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date when we can all gather and celebrate this remarkable woman.

Please visit the Funeral Home's website to read Sister Letitia's full obituary.

Suminski Family Funeral Home

414-276-5122

www.SuminskiFuneralHome.com