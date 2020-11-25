Lida Lenci

1931-2020

Lida Lenci, 89, of Kenosha, passed away due to declining health, on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Hospice Alliance – Hospice House.

Born in Camigliano, Lucca, Italy, on June 8, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Enrico and Annunziata DelFrate.

On November 19, 1950, she married Romano Lenci in Italy, and they moved to Kenosha where they have resided for 69 years. They just celebrated their 70th anniversary.

Lida was a dedicated homemaker for many years. She and Romano then owned and operated Lenci's Delicatessen from 1965-1983. She was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church and the Altar Society there, the Italian American Club, Moose Club, and Knights of Columbus. Aside from her many involved activities, she was a master seamstress and loved to sew, cook, read, and above all else, loved spending time with her family.

Survivors include her husband, Romano; three children, Mauro (Carol) Lenci, Dominic (Jeannie) Lenci, and Sandra (Chuck) Ambrosini; seven grandchildren, Kevin (Kathryn) Lenci, Michelle Lenci, Katie Lenci, Andrea (Russell) Preston, Joseph (Susan) Lenci, Nicole (Jimmy) Sepanik, and Benjamin Ambrosini; and eight great-grandchildren, Colman, Anika, Gabriella, Emily, Allie, Katie, Nolan, and Eden.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Maria (Giovan Angelo) and Lilia (Lino) of Italy.

The family would like to extend a thank you to the staff at Hospice Alliance for the compassionate care they provided.

Visitation will take place on Sunday, November 29th, at Proko Funeral Home, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, November 30th, at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 2224 45th Street, at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will take place privately at All Saints Mausoleum. Facial coverings and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Holy Rosary Catholic Church would be appreciated by the family.

