Lida Lenci

1931-2020

Lida Lenci, 89, of Kenosha, passed away due to declining health, on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Hospice Alliance – Hospice House.

Visitation will take place on Sunday, November 29th, at Proko Funeral Home, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, November 30th, at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 2224 45th Street, at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will take place privately at All Saints Mausoleum. Facial coverings and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Holy Rosary Catholic Church would be appreciated by the family.

