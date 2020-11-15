Lillian Virginia Tredon

1925-2020

Lillian Virginia Tredon passed away on Monday November 9, 2020, at age 95 1/2, at Froedtert South, Kenosha, WI from COVID-19.

She was born on March 18, 1925, the only child of the late Michael and Mary Wolfe. Lillian lived her whole life in Kenosha. She attended St. James grade school and Kenosha High School - Class of 1943.

On July 5, 1947 Lillian married Edward John Tredon at St. James Church. Sadly, Ed passed away on June 14, 1994.They had four children, Marianne Sullian-Granger of Kenosha, Joan (Frederick) Ehlert Brookhouse of Pleasant Prairie, Kathy Christen of Canyon Country, California and the late John Edward Tredon. She also had three grandchildren, Laura Sullivan Horak of Algonquin, IL, Bret Ehlert of Manly, Australia and Rachel Tredon of Toronto, Canada, and one great grandson Nick Horak of Kenosha.

Lillan was an avid reader, enjoyed old TV shows, loved gardening, and playing with all her cats in her life, Calie at the end. In 1996, Lillian became a volunteer at the Kenosha Public Museum, she was the greeter at the front door every Tuesday and Friday mornings for over 20 years. She loved meeting and talking to people and telling them about the history of the Museum. Lillian and Ed had many wonderful friends, most importantly their next-door neighbors of 70 years... the Rizzo's. Carmen and Sam were family and Renee was her special daughter especially later in life.

A heart warm thanks to all her caregivers that allowed our mom to stay in her own home until the end, especially Gay Nordquist.

Private funeral services will be held Thursday November 19, 2020 at Proko Funeral Home and Interment at All Saints Mausoleum. Lillian would be grateful for donations to Safe Harbor Humane Society.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111 60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Ph: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Lillian's Online Memorial Book At:

www.prokofuneralhome.com