Linda Duke

1949-2020

Linda Duke, 71, of Kenosha passed away on Sunday October 11, 2020 at Hospice Alliance Inc.-Hospice House surrounded by her loving family.

Linda was born on October 8, 1949 in Kenosha, the daughter of the late Carl & Marcella (Jechorek) Anderson. She was educated in the schools of CA. Linda married Phil Duke 1n 1997 in Las Vegas. She was employed as a truck driver for many years. Her hobbies included cooking, reading, cheering for the Dallas Cowboys, but most of all, spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include her children; Raymond Carter of CA, Kathleen (Armando) Alcaraz of CA, Thomas (Sheree) Carter of CA, James Rodriguez of CA, Antonia Rodriguez of CA, brother; Mark (Jean) Anderson of Kenosha, and 4 grandchildren.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, and husband, Phil Duke.

In lieu of flowers memorials to Hospice Alliance or charity of your choice would be appreciated.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

