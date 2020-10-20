Linda Jean Young

1947-2020

Linda Jean Young, 73 years old, lifelong resident of Kenosha, WI, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020, at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital.

She was born August 13, 1947, in Kenosha, WI the daughter of the late Bernard and Elfreda (Schepker) Schlosser. On May 9, 1970, she married Gary Young at St. Mark Catholic Church, Kenosha, WI.

Linda was a talented and passionate quilter and seamstress. She loved making quilts and other crafts for her family and friends. Linda always spent time choosing the perfect colors and fabrics to fit each individual that she was making her creation for. Linda was a wonderful wife, mother, grandma and friend. She was genuine and loved hearing about her families and friends lives. Linda always made it clear through her conversations that you were important and loved by her. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.

Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Gary; two children Heather (Paul) Burgess of Racine, WI and Craig (Meredith) Young of Rolesville, NC; grandchildren, Hunter, Greyson, Christapher, and Trevor; and two sisters, Karen Presley and Loretta (Ron) Means.

In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her brother, Ronald Schlosser.

Memorial visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m.-3:30 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Proko Funeral Home with memorial services commencing at 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to the American Cancer Society, in her memory.

