Lori Lynn (nee Krahn) Costanzo

1970 - 2020

Lori Lynn (nee Krahn) Costanzo, 49 years old of Burlington, WI, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, October 18, 2020. She was born November 19, 1970 in Kenosha, WI, the daughter of Clayton Krahn and the late Patricia Laverne (nee Perry) Krahn. On October 20, 2006, Lori married Colagero "Carl" Costanzo in New Munster, WI. She was a natural entrepreneur being self employed with multiple businesses. Lori was a beloved wife, loving family member, and pool shark.

Lori is survived by her husband, Carl; her children, Krystal (Joe) Andrews and Clayton Jud; her grandchildren, Joey, Athena, and Falken; her father, Clayton Krahn; her siblings, Kimberly Collins, Dennis (Donna) Krahn, David Krahn; her best friend and four-legged companion, LuLu; and her many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia LaVerne Krahn.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. with visitation commencing at 11:00 a.m. until the start of the service Friday, October 23, 2020 at Strang Funeral Home, 1055 Main St., Antioch, IL 60002. Interment will immediately follow in South Bristol Cemetery, Hwy County U; south of Highway C, Bristol, WI. For additional information, call 847-395-4000. Please sign the online guestbook for Lori at www.strangfh.com.