Lorraine Louise Schutz

1922 - 2020

Lorraine Louise Schutz passed into eternal life on November 19th while living at The Legacy at St. Joseph's.

She was the daughter of Fred C. and Amelia (Krueger) Pitts, born May 24th, 1922 in Kenosha, WI.

Lorraine attended local schools and graduated from Kenosha High School in 1941.

She united in marriage with Paul L. Schutz on February 14th, 1942, in Kenosha, WI, at Grace Lutheran Church where she was a member for most of her life. Being a woman of strong faith, Lorraine taught Sunday School, sang in choir, and was a lector & usher and a member of Esther Group.

During the war, Lorraine worked in the office at Full Fashion Mills and was a volunteer nurse's aide at Kenosha Hospital. Lorraine loved office work and after her daughters were all in school she worked in accounts payable at Brosk Office & School Supply from 1966-1974 and she retired from Camosy Construction where she worked in the office from 1974 through 1987. In retirement, she & Paul shared golfing and enjoyed many winters in Florida and Arizona, as well as a few golfing "road trips' during the fall months. Lorraine was active as a Girl Scout leader with her 3 daughters; she also enjoyed quilting, knitting, and playing cards, bingo and dominoes. She was an avid reader, devouring books up to the end. She was a very accomplished seamstress-making the most of her daughters' clothes when they were growing up. Creativity and love were felt in everything she did and many consider themselves lucky to have items (especially quilts) that she made.

As a life member of the Kenosha Historical Society, Lorraine was a docent and enjoyed giving tours to school groups at the Historical Museum. She was also a member of Southport Quilters Guild, Kenosha Credit Women's Club, Kenosha Band Boosters, Grace Lutheran Church Esther Group, the Beeche Point Bunch and a volunteer with RSVP. She was a caregiver for her mother, sister and an aunt. Her daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren were so very dear to her. 16 years ago, when fighting cancer, she said she had to get better to see and get to know her two great-grandchildren that were on the way. She now has seen two great-great-grandchildren as well. Lorraine was loved by all and will be greatly missed.

In 2005, Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband Paul. Also preceding her were her parents; her sister, Edna (Harold) Gross; brother, Fred V. (Ruth) Pitts; great-grandson, James Paul Parks; nephews, Dennis Gross, Robert Gross and Lowell Pitts and a niece, Betty Gross Becker; son-in-law Butch (Lewis) Stella.

Surviving her are three loving daughters: Kathy (Gary) Ladousa, Pleasant Prairie; Janet Stella, Kenosha and Amy Klemko, Bristol. Six grandchildren; Jennifer Barbian, Michelle (Jim) Parks, Louis "Hondo" Stella, Anna (Kevin) Beth, Christopher (Brenna) Klemko and Natalie Klemko. Seven great-grandchildren; DJ Rhey and Kaitlyn (Randy) Kimball; Easton and Emmy Parks; Mitchell, Madelyn and Mollie Beth and Marshall Klemko who all called her "Mor-Nana"; one great-great-granddaughter Hayden Lorraine Rhey one great-great-grandson Cooper Anthony Kimball; as well as many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

A private family service will be held at St. Mary's Lutheran Church. Burial at St. James Cemetery next to her beloved husband, Paul.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thank you to the staff at The Legacy at St. Joseph's for the loving and compassionate care given to Lorraine over the years.

Memorials to St. Mary's Lutheran church 2001 80th Street, Kenosha, WI 53143 or The Legacy at St. Joseph's 9244 29th Ave, Kenosha, WI, 53143 would be appreciated.