Lucille Rash

1924 - 2020

Lucille Rash, 96, of Kenosha passed away on Sunday October 11, 2020 at North Point Senior Living surrounded by her loving family.

Lucille was born on September 21, 1924 in Lacrosse, WI, the daughter of the late Carl & Amelia (Johnson) Severson. She was educated in the schools of Holmen, WI. Lucille married Harry Rash on September 28, 1946 in Holmen. She was a homemaker for many years. She was a member of Holy Nativity Church of Kenosha. Her hobbies included playing cards, Sewing, cooking, watching TV, and spending time with family & friends.

Survivors include her children, Patricia Walden & Randy Rash both of Kenosha; 2 grandchildren, Kimberly Stoltz, Katie (Ethan Hobart) Rash; and 2 great grandchildren, Amanda and Alex Stoltz. Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, Harry, brother, Ted, sisters, Mildred, Agnes, Aleda, and daughter-in-law, Val.

Services were private.

