Luise (Sophie) Schultz

1934-2020

Luise Sophie Schultz, 85, passed away peacefully at her home October 10, 2020. She was born October 16, 1934 in Ansbach Germany to her parents, the late Joseph and Margrete Stuzenhofecker.

Sophie finished 12 years of School in Ansbach Germany. On July 4, 1955 Sophie married the love of her life Roman (Buddy) Schultz, until his death in June 2002. Roman was a highly decorated Army Ranger forced to retire from severe injuries received in Vietnam after 21 years of service.

After being married in Germany she followed her husband transferring to Fort Riley, Kansas then back to Germany, Colorado Springs, Colorado, back to Germany then to Kenosha, WI

Sophie was then employed by Brookside Care Center in 1969 as a CNA then to House Keeping and retiring after 24 years of service.

Sophie and her husband travelled to Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Australia, Hawaii and across the USA enjoying winters in Florida in their motorhome.

She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, bingo, the Green Bay Packers and working in her garden. She was known for having the most beautiful roses. She also loved dancing waltzes and polkas with her husband and singing German songs and enjoyed listening to Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley.

Survivors include her children Ramona, (Rick Dodge), Robin (Jeff Jackl deceased) and Recca (Dave Oenning); grandchildren, Trina (Jay), Melissa, Jennifer, Steven, Jessica, and Robert. She was also blessed with five great grandchildren, Neela, Jaclyn, Anthony, Breleigh and Eli

Sophie's family would like to extend their gratitude to Grace Hospice, the doctor and nursing staff for their dedicated care and compassion.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 14, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Interment will take place Thursday, October 15, at 10:00 a.m. at Green Ridge Cemetery.

