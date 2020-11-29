Margaret R. Tribur

1920 - 2020

Margaret R. Tribur, age 100, passed away on November 23, 2020 at the Kenosha Senior Living Center surrounded by family.

Born in Harvard, IL on August 23, 1920, she was the daughter of the late James and Rose (Karolski) Johnson. When Margaret was 3 years old, her family moved to Tennessee; two years later they made Kenosha their home where she attended local schools and graduated from Kenosha High School.

On July 19, 1941, she was united in marriage to Frank J. Tribur at St. George Catholic Church. They were together for over 40 years. Sadly, Frank passed away in 1983.

She was employed as a retail clerk at Kmart for 20 years.

Margaret was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church and nurtured many young women as a Girl Scout leader for 18 years. She enjoyed participating in many card clubs.

Margaret is survived by her daughters, Sheila (Robert) Vassallo and Cindy (Jon) Pettit; grandchildren, Sara Miles, Sean and Dana Pettit; great granddaughter, Emma Holcomb and many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Frank J. Tribur and her brother, John Johnson.

Funeral services honoring the life of Margaret will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 4816 7th Avenue. Family and friends should meet at the church for the Mass. Interment will follow in St. George Cemetery. A visitation for Margaret will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Piasecki Funeral Home. Due to public health concerns, and in compliance with CDC guidelines, social distancing will be maintained and those in attendance are required to wear a face covering. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Kenosha Senior Living Center, Seasons Hospice and Hospice Alliance for the compassionate care of Margaret.

