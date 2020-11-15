Margot Engelbrecht

1933-2020

Margot Engelbrecht, 87 years old of Kenosha, WI passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Froedtert Kenosha Hospital.

She was born July 17, 1933, in Schlesien, Germany, the daughter of the late Ernst and Pauline (Mende) Hanetzky and grew up in Straubing, Germany. On June 16, 1959, she married Richard Engelbrecht in Straubing. In December of 1959, they immigrated to New York and later settled in Kenosha, WI. Richard preceded her in death in 1994.

Margot was a talented porcelain doll maker and especially cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her children, Siegfried (Connie) Engelbrecht of Appleton, WI, Christine (David) Pofahl of Kenosha, WI and Karen Pofahl of Kenosha, WI; six grandchildren, Corey (Rhianon), Jason (Haley), Evan (Sarah), Eric, Andrew, and Elizabeth; eight great-grandchildren; and a beloved nephew, Hans (Elvira) of Germany.

In addition to her parents and husband, Margot was preceded in death by four siblings, Frieda, Margarete, Ruth, and Herbert.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Proko Funeral Home with services commencing at 11:00 a.m. Facial coverings required. Interment will be private in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park, Kenosha, WI. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, in her memory.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Margot's Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com