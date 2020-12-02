Marianne (Tredon) Sullivan-Granger

1948-2020

The horrific Covid-19 took our second family member this month with the passing of Marianne Sullivan-Granger, 72, of Kenosha, on November 28, 2020. She passed away peacefully, after her family visited her to say their goodbyes at Froedtert South Kenosha.

Marianne was born in Kenosha, on June 26, 1948, the daughter of late Edward and Lillian (Wolfe) Tredon. She lived most her entire life in Kenosha, WI, attending St. Joseph High School and Gateway Technical College.

Marianne married her longtime high school sweetheart, Carlton Reed Sullivan. They moved to Fort Bragg in North Carolina, where Reed was stationed. They lived there for a year. Upon discharge, Marianne and Reed moved back to Kenosha. They had one daughter, Laura Ayn (Sullivan) Horak. Together they opened Sullivan's Place in 1981. Reed preceded her in death in 1987.

Marianne was a dedicated Kenosha Hospital employee starting first as a CNA. She went on and received her RN degree from Gateway and had many jobs in the hospital. She worked on the Medical Surgical floor, Urology, and Oncology. Later, she transferred to the GI lab where she finished her career upon retirement in 2014.

She later married Jack Granger. They had five years together before he preceded her in death in 1993. Marianne kept busy running her Bar and Pub Sullivan's Place.

Marianne loved to travel, mostly with her sister Kathy, and enjoyed the different cultures and beautiful settings around the world. She was always interested in meeting and talking to many people to learn about their cultures and lifestyles, and of course, enjoyed the local cuisines. Marianne's most precious things in life were family, helping raise her beloved grandson, Nicholas Reed Horak. Watching him grow into a handsome successful adult was her greatest gift in life.

Marianne is survived by her daughter, Laura Ayn Horak of Algonquin, IL; her grandson, Nicholas Reed Horak of Kenosha; two sisters and best friends, Joanie (Frederick) Ehlert Brookhouse of Pleasant Prairie, and Kathy Christian of Canyon Country, CA; nephew, Bret Ehlert of Manly, Australia; and niece, Rachel Tredon of Toronto, Canada.

In addition to her grandparents, parents, Reed and Jack, Marianne was preceded in death by her brother, John Edward Tredon.

A heartfelt thanks to all the doctors and nurses on the COVID floor at Froedtert South Kenosha, and to Genesis Troha, who looked after her two baby cats during this time.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Proko Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. Please livestream the service by copy and pasting the following link in your address bar: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/80747952. Private interment at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park will follow. A visitation will be held on Saturday at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required due to the current health pandemic.

