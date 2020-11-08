Menu
Search
Menu
Kenosha News
Kenosha News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Marie E. Madsen
1919 - 2020
BORN
1919
DIED
2020

Marie E. Madsen

1919 - 2020

Marie E. Madsen, age 101, peacefully passed away at her residence on Saturday, October 31, 2020.

Born in Kansas on January 4, 1919, Marie was the daughter of the late Jacob and Anna Resch.

On January 9, 1937 in Kenosha Wisconsin, she was united in marriage to Charles L. Madsen.

Marie attended schools in Chicago before moving to Kenosha and was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. Her interests and activities included cooking, reading, walking and fishing. She was a loving generous mother who enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by her children, Kenneth C. Madsen of Gaylesville, Alabama and Charles J. (Linda K.) Madsen of Kenosha; two brothers and loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; four brothers and five sisters.

A private burial service was held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at All Saints Cemetery in Pleasant Prairie.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101

www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Kenosha News on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Piasecki Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.