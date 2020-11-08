Marie E. Madsen

1919 - 2020

Marie E. Madsen, age 101, peacefully passed away at her residence on Saturday, October 31, 2020.

Born in Kansas on January 4, 1919, Marie was the daughter of the late Jacob and Anna Resch.

On January 9, 1937 in Kenosha Wisconsin, she was united in marriage to Charles L. Madsen.

Marie attended schools in Chicago before moving to Kenosha and was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. Her interests and activities included cooking, reading, walking and fishing. She was a loving generous mother who enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by her children, Kenneth C. Madsen of Gaylesville, Alabama and Charles J. (Linda K.) Madsen of Kenosha; two brothers and loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; four brothers and five sisters.

A private burial service was held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at All Saints Cemetery in Pleasant Prairie.

