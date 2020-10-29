Marilyn F. Nevoraski

1929 - 2020

Marilyn F. Nevoraski age 91 of Twin Lakes, WI. passed away October 26, 2020. She was born in Racine, WI. on August 27, 1929. The daughter of the late Walter and Frances (Lubinski) Urban. She graduated from St. Catherine's High School. Marilyn worked for many years as a salesperson for JC Penny. Her greatest joy came from visiting with her grandchildren, bowling at Sheridan Lanes and having lunch with her lady friends. She was an avid Packers, Badgers, Brewers and NASCAR fan.

Mother of Gary (Jean) Nevoraski, Cheryl (Jan) Fisher and Patti (Marty) Gibbs. Grandmother of Eric (Kari) Fisher, Angee Fisher, Allison (Jess) Fisher, Christopher Nevoraski, Christina (Lee) Brown, Andrew Nevoraski, Nicholas Iannone, Michael Iannone, Rachel Gibbs. Great Grandmother to 8. She was preceded in death by her brothers Walter Urban II, Dennis Urban, Harvey Urban, sister Elaine Gryczkowski and her ex-husband Fred Nevoraski.

The family would like to make a special thank you to Aurora at Home Hospice Team at Zilber Hospice in her time of need. Especially Molly, Sara, and Alicia.

Memorials in Marilyn's name may be made to Zilber Hospice 1155 Honey Creek Parkway Wauwatosa, WI. 53213.

Private family services will be held. Online condolences Haaselockwoodfhs.com. The Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory of Twin Lakes, WI. is assisting the family