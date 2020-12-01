Marion Francis Wozney

1929 - 2020

Marion F. Wozney, age 91, passed away on November 11, 2020 in West Valley City, Utah. She was born on February 19, 1929 in Kenosha, Wisconsin to Della Schubert and Cornelius Hamelink.

Marion worked for Simmons Mattress Factory in Kenosha, Wisconsin. During her employment there, Marion met Edmund Wozney and they were married on May 27, 1950 in Waukegan, Illinois. Marion and Edmund moved to Solano Beach, California while Ed served in the Marines and Marion worked as a waitress. After Ed was discharged from the marines, they both moved back to Kenosha, where Marion spent most of her time as a house wife and a mother to their son Mark. They both retired and moved to Onalaska Wisconsin in 1990. Edmund preceded Marion in death on December 3, 1997.

Marion was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church and enjoyed fishing, playing cards and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her son, Mark, two grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and her sister; Mrs. Gerald (Lorraine) Jolicoeur.

She is proceeded in death by her husband and her parents.