Marion J. Yordi

1919 - 2020

Marion J. Yordi, age 101, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Grande Prairie Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Born on March 18, 1919 in Kenosha, Marion was the daughter of the late Otto and Anna (Kasberg) Nelson.

On April 2, 1941, she married Carl Yordi of Kenosha. Carl passed away in July 1994.

Marion was a member of the Women's Club of Kenosha, the Kenosha Hospital Auxiliary, and a longtime member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

She worked for many years at Korf's women's apparel. She loved meeting her friends for coffee and playing the organ for Carl. Her favorite hobby in later years was needlepoint. Her creations could be seen everywhere in her house: pictures, bell pulls, cushions, pillows and foot stools.

She is survived by her children, Sharon Sadlon of Mesa, AZ and Arlene (Martin) Ciotti of Carpentersville, IL, sister Lorraine Turner of Kenosha; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Funeral services honoring Marions's life will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Green Ridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations in Marion's name to Aurora at Home Hospice Racine/Kenosha, 116 N. Dodge Street, Ste 8, Burlington, WI 53105. Due to public health concerns, and in compliance with CDC guidelines, social distancing will be maintained and those in attendance are required to wear a face covering. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

