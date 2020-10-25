Marjorie J. Hansen

1925-2020

Marjorie J. Hansen, 95, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Crossroads Care Center.

Born on July 15, 1925, in Kenosha; she was the daughter of the late Richard and Leonora (Gnekow) Hansen. From 1954, until 1983, she lived in Southern CA.

Marjorie was a member of the Salvation Army for many years. She enjoyed knitting and serving as a bell ringer for the Salvation Army at Christmas time.

She is survived by her brother, Richard A. Hansen of Kenosha; nephew, William (Diane) Hansen of Kenosha; niece, Kathleen (Albert Tims) Hansen of Minneapolis, MN; grandnephew, Thomas (Stefanie) Hansen; grandniece, Carolyn (Daniel) Jones; and great grandnephew, Cal Hansen.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister-in-law, Frances Hansen.

Private graveside services were held at Green Ridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Salvation Army would be appreciated by the family. Donations can be made online at https:/give.salvationarmyusa.org/ or mailed to The Salvation Army of Kenosha County, 3116 75th Street, Kenosha, WI 53142.

