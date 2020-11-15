Marjorie Mulligan

1922-2020

Marjorie Mulligan, 98, of Kenosha, joined her savior in everlasting life on Friday, November 13, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family.

Born on September 4, 1922,in Cambridge, England, she was the daughter of the late Elsie Slipper. She married Richard "Dick" Mulligan in Cambridge, England, on September 7, 1943. In 1946 she moved to America as a war bride arriving on a ship at Ellis Island, NY. They shared their lives together for almost 50 years.

Marjorie worked in a variety of positions, including in her early years learning to train show dogs. She was a clerk for the United States Army during WWII, a salesperson at Mason Shoe in Chippewa Falls, a teacher volunteer at St. Thomas School, and most of all chief bookkeeper for her husband's businesses.

She was an active Christian, often listening to gospel music. She was a long-time member of the British Ladies Club. She enjoyed playing rummy, dominoes, singing, being around animals, traveling and "being on holiday". Above all, she adored spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Marjorie is survived by her four children, Marie Hogan, Suzette (Ed) Salo, Patrick (Kathleen) Mulligan and Sean (Janet) Mulligan; 12 grandchildren, Michael (Jalyn) Hogan, Lonny (Kristin) Hogan, Daniel (Michelle) Hogan, Tobias (Susan) Hogan, Amanda (Michael) Galster, Samantha (Derek) Petersen, Matthew (Missy) Mulligan, Paul (Halie) Schmulligan, Kaitlin (Aaron) Knepper, Megan Mulligan, Shannon Mulligan and Cameryn Mulligan; 22 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and her nephews, Peter and Paul Lister. Marjorie is further survived by many nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dick in 1993; and three sisters, Doris (Arthur) Lister, Peggy (Harry) Coburn and Ethel (Rodger) Warren.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Kindred Hospice and Dr. Bharathi Pulla and her staff.

Visitation will take place at Proko Funeral Home on Wednesday November 18, from 5:30 p.m.until the time of the service at 8:00p.m. To live stream Marjorie's Service please copy and paste https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/12538518 into your address bar. Entombment will be private at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse PO Box 3000 Boone, NC.

