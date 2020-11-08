Menu
Mary J. Jurgens
1950 - 2020
BORN
1950
DIED
2020

Mary J. Jurgens

Oct. 23, 1950 - Nov. 5, 2020

Mary J. Jurgens, 70, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020.

Mary was born October 23, 1950 to Raymond R. and Dorothy R. (Donnerbauer) Stanton in Galesville, Wisconsin. She was educated in the schools of Melrose, Wisconsin.

On April 18, 1969, she married Kenneth V. Kless. They later divorced.

On November 30, 1994, she married David A. Jurgens in Las Vegas, Nevada.

For 29 years, she was employed at the Chrysler Engine Plant, Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Mary enjoyed reading, golf, flower and vegetable gardening, cheering for the Minnesota Vikings, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband, David; two sons, Kevin D. (Janice Byrouty) Kless; Christopher J. (Lisa Adamowicz Kless) Kless; her sister, Ruth (Larry) Stevens of Kansasville, Wisconsin; sister-in-law Lorraine Stanton of Melrose, Wisconsin; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers; Eugene, Vernon, Dennis, Stephen, her sister; Margie Halverson, her daughter; Tracy M. Kless, her granddaughter; Tehra D. Kless; her nephew, Jimmy, and her niece; DeAnn Kane.

Private family services were held.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226 Sheridan Rd. Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-1943

www.kenosha-funeral-services.com


Published by Kenosha News on Nov. 8, 2020.
