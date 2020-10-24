Menu
Mary Lou Ek

Mary Lou Ek

1937-2020

Mary Lou Ek, 83, of Kenosha, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Froedtert South – Pleasant Prairie.

Visitation will take place on Sunday, October 25th, at Proko Funeral Home, from 12:00 noon until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be private. Facial coverings are required for attendance.

Please see tomorrow's paper for full obituary.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Mary Lou's

Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com


Published by Kenosha News on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Proko Funeral Home
