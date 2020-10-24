Mary Lou Ek
1937-2020
Mary Lou Ek, 83, of Kenosha, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Froedtert South – Pleasant Prairie.
Visitation will take place on Sunday, October 25th, at Proko Funeral Home, from 12:00 noon until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be private. Facial coverings are required for attendance.
Please see tomorrow's paper for full obituary.
