Maureen A. Willkomm

Maureen A. Willkomm, age 91, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Casa Del Mare.

She is survived by her children, Judy (Joe) Brezovar of WI, Chuck (Barbara) Willkomm of MO, Janice (Mike) Nagel of NM and Cheryl (Rick) Poisl of WI.

Funeral services honoring Maureen's life will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 1501 172nd Avenue, Union Grove, WI 53182. Entombment will take place in All Saints Mausoleum. A visitation for Maureen will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the entrance of St. John the Baptist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 1501 172nd Avenue, Union Grove, WI 53182 or Hospice Alliance Inc/Hospice House, 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd, Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158 would be appreciated by the family. Social distancing will be maintained and those in attendance are required to wear a face covering. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

Complete obituary information will be made available on the Piasecki Funeral Home website.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101

www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com