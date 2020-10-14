Maximino Medina

1940-2020

Maximino "Chimin/Jimmy" Medina, 79, of Pleasant Prairie passed away on Saturday October 10, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.

Maximino was born on November 17, 1940 in San Lorenzo, Puerto Rico, the son of the late Irene & Maria (Morales) Medina. He was educated in the schools of Puerto Rico. Maximino married Susan Kramer on May 2, 1970 in Kenosha. He was employed for many years at the Frost Co. His hobbies included watching TV, watching football & baseball, fishing, and spending time with his family & friends.

Survivors include his wife, Susan Medina; children, Luz Minerva Medina, James (Michelle) Medina, Angela Medina (Rogelio Gomez Jr.); brother, Rafael Medina of Racine; sisters, Juana Perez of Puerto Rico, Rita Medina of Florida, Natividad (Miguel) Coss of Puerto Rico; and 9 grandchildren, Jarrelyss Hernandez, Lisette Gomez, Saleena Gomez, Maquela Medina, Giselys Hernandez, Roy Gomez, Emelio Gomez, Maximino Medina, and Caden Gomez. Maximino was preceded in death by many brothers & sisters.

A visitation will be held on Friday October 16, 2020 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 10:00AM-12:00 Noon, with funeral services to follow at 12:00 Noon. Burial Green Ridge Cemetery.

While flowers are welcome, donations are appreciated.

Due to COVID-19, facemasks are required to enter the building.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226-Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-1943

www.kenosha-funeral-services.com