Mrs. Mayme Grace Eide (Anderson)

1923 - 2020

Mayme Grace (Anderson) Eide, 96, passed away peacefully in her daughter's home on October 8th, 2020. She was born on New Year's Eve December 31, 1923 in Hixton, WI to Matt and Minda (Sagen) Anderson. Loved ones preceding her in death were husband, Kenneth Eide; brother, Edwin Anderson; sister, Ruth Peters; sons in law: Fred Hinkle and Donald Neu; grandson, David Neu; and great grandson, Ryan Flores. Mayme married Kenneth Eide on November 20, 1943 in Pigeon Falls, WI. They farmed in the surrounding area before moving to Kenosha in 1952. They retired from Chrysler Motor Corporation after 30 years in 1982. Mayme moved to Menomonie, WI after Kenneth passed away in 1988. She has resided in Arizona since 1999. She was loved and cherished by family and friends alike. Many adopted her as a second mother. She had a great sense of humor and loved family gatherings. She was a role model for working hard, helping others, and strong family values. If there was a painting or wallpaper project, she was always there to help. Annual lefse bread making was a family tradition and she looked forward to it every year. She loved taking roads trips with her sister-in-law, Christine. Sewing was her life passion and she was always making or mending something for her family and friends. She received many special requests for her beautiful patchwork quilts. She also did sewing volunteer work for the churches she belonged to over the years. As a crafty person she was always making things including greeting cards, stained glass art, Christmas ornaments, and kitchen scrubbies, to name a few. The last eight years of her life were spent at her daughter, Helen's, home with her grand daughter, Donna, helping to care for her and bring her joy.

We are so thankful to have been loved by her. We will miss her smile, laugh, and love, and will forever keep her close in our hearts. She is survived by sister, Alma Maves; sister in law, Christine Anderson; daughters: Helen (John) Stauss, Shelby Jean Eide, Bonnie (Don) Sneen, Karie Martino Hinkle; grandchildren: Donna Kelly, Dennis Neu, Jerry (Tonya) Strand, Sherry Lynn Hofslien, Mark Sneen, Kurt (Sara) Sneen, Lisa Sneen (Ro Hawthorn), Greg Martino; great grandchildren: Adam Neu, Alex Neu, Michael Neu, Zachary McCoy, Alycia Gamez, Shelby Gamez, Madison Josephson, Noah Josephson, Joaquin Sneen, JJ Sneen, Bergen Sneen, Lilla Sneen, Natasha Martino, Matias Martino, Travis Smith, Kurt Smith; and three great-great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mountain View Lutheran Church, PO Box 868, 2122 S. Goldfield Road, Apache Junction, AZ 85117, or Hospice 11000 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite 145, Scottsdale, AZ 85254.