Melvin A. Koski

1935 - 2020

Melvin A. Koski, 85, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Froedtert South Kenosha Medical Center Campus.

He was born on September 7, 1935 to the late Charles and Olga (Nygaard) Koski in South Carey Township, WI. He was educated in the schools of Hurley and graduated from Hurley High School.

On June 22, 1957 Melvin married Mary Jo Kasten at St. Mary of the Seven Dolars Catholic Church in Hurley.

Melvin was a carpenter at the American Brass for many years.

Melvin was a member of St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church.

Melvin enjoyed deer hunting, the Packers and the Cubs. He was a great ball player in his younger years. He loved spending time with his grandkids. Melvin was a kind-hearted man who was always there when you needed him.

Melvin is survived by his wife Mary Jo, his children Mark (Rose) Koski, Lynn Sylvester and Mike (Cathy) Koski, his grandchildren Brianna (Joe) Power, Mark T. (Amanda) Koski, Julie Koski, Scott Towne, Kyle Koski, Melanie Koski, Megan Koski and Tierney Sylvester and his beloved dog Mr. Snickers.

He was preceded in death by a brother Virgil and a grandson Ryan.

A Memorial Mass for Melvin will be held on Wednesday, November 25th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church (2020 – 91st Street). Visitation will be held on Wednesday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Due to public concerns and guidelines from the CDC masks are required and encourage social distancing. We thank you for your cooperation and understanding during these trying times.

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

Visit Melvin's

Online Memorial Book

www.bruchfuneralhome.net