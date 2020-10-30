Michael A. Campolo

Michael A. Campolo, age 76 a resident of Kenosha, died Monday October 26th, 2020 at Manor Care in Kenosha.

Funeral services will be held on Monday November 2nd, 2020 at 11:00AM at the Kemper Center Founders Hall. (6501-3rd Avenue) Visitation will be held on Monday in Founders Hall from 10:00AM until the time of services. Burial will follow at St. George Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated.

