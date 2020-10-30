Menu
Michael A. Campolo

Michael A. Campolo, age 76 a resident of Kenosha, died Monday October 26th, 2020 at Manor Care in Kenosha.

Funeral services will be held on Monday November 2nd, 2020 at 11:00AM at the Kemper Center Founders Hall. (6501-3rd Avenue) Visitation will be held on Monday in Founders Hall from 10:00AM until the time of services. Burial will follow at St. George Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated.

To view a complete obituary please visit the funeral home web site.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner and Funeral Director

(262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com


Published by Kenosha News on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
2
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Kemper Center Founders Hall
6501-3rd Avenue
Nov
2
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Kemper Center Founders Hall
6501-3rd Avenue
Funeral services provided by:
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations - Stephen P. Casey, Owner
Sorry for your loss, from Ocean Spray
Richard Koellner
October 30, 2020