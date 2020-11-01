Michael A. Jaskolski

1953-2020

Michael Allen Jaskolski, 67, passed away at Vista Medical Center East Wednesday afternoon, October 28, 2020.

Born August 11, 1953, in Kenosha, WI, he was the son of the late William and Carmella (Yantorni) Jaskolski.

Michael attended St. Mark Catholic School and graduated from St. Joseph Catholic High School; he later earned a degree from the Gateway School of Technology. He used that knowledge and his background throughout his many years of manufacturing in quality assurance and product reliability testing. Until his health issues began, Michael had a long tenure at Life Fitness.

Michael had a larger than life personality. There weren't many people who didn't know who he was when he entered a room. He wasn't afraid to speak his mind nor make a joke or two. Michael was always young at heart. He did well with the ever changing technology around him and could always compete with his children, Jamie and Aaron, and their friends in their gaming systems; starting at the original Nintendo all the way up to the PS4. There were many hours spent competing on Madden football. He was very loving and compassionate to his family, especially his two kids. As a divorced father, there was nothing he wouldn't provide for his children. Michael also had a strong passion for the game of baseball. Michael lead many seasons of Little League baseball in Kenosha as the head coach of Hansen Funeral Home even though he may not have had a family member participating. He coached his son Aaron through his years of Little League and also was the head coach of his years of CYC basketball. Go Jazz! He enjoyed Jamie's choir recitals as well as her solo singing competitions and did his best to attend every volleyball game as well. He was a proud Papa!

He was preceded in death by his devoted daughter, Jamie Davis (Jaskolski). Surviving Michael is his loving son, Aaron (Michelle) Jaskolski; sister Billie Lou Knutsen; grandchildren, Natalie and William Jaskolski, Alivia and Amelia Davis; son in-law Leonard Davis; along with his many loving friends and extended family.

Funeral services and interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated.

