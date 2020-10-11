Michael C. Adams

Michael C. Adams, age 60, passed away on July 7, 2020 of natural causes in Liberty, MO.

Born in Algona, IA on May 17, 1960, Michael was the son of Edward and Marguerite "Peggy" Adams. He attended schools in IA and was a graduate of Tremper High School. He earned letters for swimming, track and cross country and was awarded Kenosha Student/Athlete of the Year in 1977. Michael attended Carthage College, he was on their swimming and rugby teams, he graduated from the University of Wisconsin -Eau Claire with a degree in Finance.

Michael enlisted in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper and served in Italy, Germany, and Panama.

He will be remembered as a loving son, and father. Michael is survived by his mother, Margaret "Peggy" Adams; his children, Christopher and Allison Adams of Indianapolis; his special cousins, Kenneth (Jeannie) Skendziel, Gary (Kathy) Moddes, Jim (Arlene) Skendziel and Pat Pechura.

Michael was preceded by the very recent death of his father, Edward Adams.

A memorial mass celebrating Michael's life will be held on Thursday, October 15th at 9:00am at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 2224 30th Avenue. Private Entombment with full military honors will follow immediately in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Due to public health concerns, and in compliance with CDC guidelines, those in attendance are required to wear a face covering. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

