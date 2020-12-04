Michael L. Mish

1962 - 2020

Michael L. Mish, 58, originally of Kenosha, late of Janesville died peacefully Sunday, surrounded by his loving family, after a battle with cancer. He was born July 15, 1962 to Carolyn E. Mish and the late Michael C. (Buzz) Mish in Kenosha, WI. Mike was the firstborn son and the second of three children, including his older sister Patty and younger brother Bill. Mike was baptized and confirmed as a past member of Messiah Lutheran Church, and he died with his heart at peace in good standing with the Lord. As a boy Mike was in the Cub Scouts where his Pinewood Derby car won trophies for first place in the qualifying heat race and fourth overall in what was a very large Scout pack. He graduated from Bradford High School and worked several jobs including his favorite delivering flowers for Aiello Florist. Mike enjoyed living nearby his parents in Mountain Home, AR from 1992 to 2007 before settling near them in Janesville Wisconsin. Mike was a kind hearted person who had a smile that showed his true feelings and he was always polite to the people around him. He also had an amazing memory and loved reading history and non-fiction, especially from the encyclopedia. Mike always enjoyed walking, sharing a good cup of coffee, and driving with his brother.

Mike is survived by his mother, Carolyn; sister, Patty (John) Surber of Janesville; brother, Bill of Chicago; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and nieces. He is preceded in death by his father.

Burial services will be held at Sunset Ridge memorial park in Kenosha at a later date once the virus has settled down and the vaccine is distributed. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

Special thanks to the staff at Mercy Hospital and the caring & compassionate staff at Agrace Hospice. Memorials may be made in Mike's memory to Agrace Hospice, Janesville, WI.