Michael Rasmussen

1938 - 2020

Michael Rasmussen, age 82, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha.

Born on March 15, 1938 in Evanston, IL, Michael was the son of the late Gorman and Julie (DuRack) Rasmussen. He graduated from New Trier Township High School in Winnetka, IL.

Michael proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1960-1963 and then in the US Army Reserves from 1963-1966. He received decorations for good conduct, marksmanship, and driving. He furthered his education by obtaining a Bachelor of Science degree in 1969 from Stout State University.

On October 5, 1963, he was united in marriage to Betty Ringhand in Augusta, WI. Mike and Betty were married for 53 years until Betty's death in 2018.

Mike enjoyed all things mechanical, both in his work and his free time. He and Betty met when they were both members of the Triumph Sports Car Club, and he later taught Industrial Arts classes in Racine, WI. Together Mike and Betty owned and operated the Hardware Hank store in Waterloo, WI in the late 1970s to the early 1980s. After moving to Waukesha, WI, Mike was one of the first employees in the Department of Motor Vehicles' Emissions Program. As an Emissions Compliance Investigator, Mike would talk with people (another of his favorite hobbies) and help them determine what to do to bring their vehicle into compliance with the new emissions standards. He was also a motorcycle enthusiast and drove his Honda Gold Wing motorcycle for many years.

Mike enjoyed people, and especially helping people whenever he could. He helped many find freedom and joy as a 36-year friend of Bill W. He also was re-baptized at the age of 79 and was an active member of Journey Church. Mike was in close communication with the Holy Spirit and printed inspirational cards to give to anyone he met. He loved to witness and share the good news with everyone he encountered.

Michael will be remembered by his two daughters, Bethany (Richard) Lofgren of Kenosha and Jennifer (David) Potter of Colorado Springs; five grandchildren: Benjamin (Gabrielle), Krystal, and Nicholas Lofgren and Camille and Lena Potter; and two great granddaughters: Lilliana and Isabella Lofgren.

In addition to his parents and his wife, Betty, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Gorman, Thor and Ronald.

A gathering of relatives and friends will be held on Saturday, November 28th from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at the Piasecki Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life honoring Michael will be held on Saturday, November 28th at 12 Noon at the funeral home with full military honors. Private inurnment will take place in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery. Due to public health concerns, and in compliance with CDC guidelines, social distancing will be maintained and those in attendance are required to wear a face covering. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101

www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com