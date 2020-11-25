Michael Rasmussen

1938 - 2020

Michael Rasmussen, age 82, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha.

Born on March 15, 1938 in Evanston, IL, Michael was the son of the late Gorman and Julie (DuRack) Rasmussen. He graduated from New Trier Township High School in Winnetka, IL.

Michael will be remembered by his two daughters, Bethany (Richard) Lofgren of Kenosha and Jennifer (David) Potter of Colorado Springs; five grandchildren: Benjamin (Gabrielle), Krystal, and Nicholas Lofgren and Camille and Lena Potter; and two great granddaughters: Lilliana and Isabella Lofgren.

A gathering of relatives and friends will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at the Piasecki Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life honoring Michael will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 12 Noon at the funeral home with full military honors. Private inurnment will take place in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery. Due to public health concerns, and in compliance with CDC guidelines, only 50 people will be permitted to enter the funeral home at one time. For the safety of our guests, you may be asked to wait outside. Social distancing will be maintained and those in attendance are required to wear a face covering. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

