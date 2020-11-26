Nancy A. Gulbransen

1936-2020

Nancy Ann (Ruffalo) Gulbransen passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 after a long struggle with Alzheimer's. The daughter of the late Anthony and Jane (Nietupski) Ruffalo, she was born April 8, 1936. She attended St Casimir School, Washington Jr High, and graduated from Bradford High School.

In 1955 she married Charles Gulbransen and they lived in San Clemente, CA for a short while, before relocating back to Kenosha to raise a family together. Their marriage later ended in divorce.

As a homemaker raising seven children of her own, Nancy also spent many years babysitting and caring for the children of many friends and family, including her grandchildren. Her hobbies included camping trips with the family and crafting, and she had a large collection of owls and fairies. She also never left the house without putting on some lipstick first.

Nancy is survived by her children Karen Gulbransen, Kathy Downey, Gary Nick (Vicki) Gulbransen, Kim Spann, Jennifer Gulbransen, and Matt (Shelli) Gulbransen; grandchildren Rhiannon McKentry, Robert Bolton, Austin Downey, Amanda Gulbransen, Jill (Sam) Lidester, Maddie Gulbransen, and Mikayla Gulbransen; her sister-in-law Betty Johnson and her loving cousins, nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Ronald Ruffalo, her son Gregg Gulbransen, and her ex-husband Charles.

Due to the current pandemic, her family will have a private viewing on Friday, November 27th with Kenosha Funeral Services, and will be holding a small graveside service at St Casimir's Cemetery on Saturday, November 28th at 11:00 am. Masks and social distancing will be required for anyone wanting to attend. In leu of flowers, memorials to the family, or a donation to the Alzheimer's Association would be appreciated.

The family would like to thank the amazing staff at Serenity House for always taking such great care of Nancy, and making sure all of her needs were met; and also to Grace Hospice for their care, and comfort to the family.

