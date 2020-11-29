Nello Zarletti

1927-2020

Nello Zarletti, 93, of Kenosha, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, November 22, 2020.

Born in Kenosha, on March 26, 1927, he was the son of the late Domenico and Maria (Benassi) Zarletti. A lifelong resident of Kenosha, he was educated in local schools. Following school, he enlisted in the US Army and served in Japan during WWII and was honorably discharged.

On October 2, 1948, he married Anna Aschenbach in Sheboygan. They came to Kenosha and he built them a home of their own. They just celebrated their 72nd anniversary.

Nello was employed at AMC/Chrysler as a Layout Inspector for 39 years and retired on April 1, 1989. He was a member of Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church and served on their finance committee, Local 72, Ke-NASH-a Club, and the Italian American Club. He enjoyed golfing, fixing things – which you could count on him for, and going to the car auction every Wednesday with his nephew, Ed Zarletti.

Survivors include his loving wife, Anna; four children, Michael (Barbara) Zarletti, Dominic (Vicki) Zarletti, Linda (Marty) Castellano, and Maryann (David) Burlingham; 10 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren;10 step grandchildren; 21 step-great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild on the way. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He is preceded in death by his siblings, Carlo (Florence) Zarletti, Vincent (Mary) Zarletti, Rudy (Martha) Zarletti, Frank (Lena) Zarletti, Domenic Zarletti, Angeline (Louis) Fabian, and in infancy Mario.

Due to the current health concern, services for Nello will be celebrated privately. To stream the service live, copy and paste the following link into your browser: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/4706756 on Thursday, December 3rd, at 11:30 a.m. Entombment at All Saints Mausoleum with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 5927 37th Ave, Kenosha, WI 53142, in Nello's name would be appreciated by the family.

