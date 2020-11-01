Nora Holly

1930 - 2020

Nora Holly, age 90, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Killarney, County Kerry, Ireland on June 21, 1930, Nora was the daughter of the late John and Catherine (Clifford) O'Connor.

On June 15, 1957 in Chicago, IL, Nora was united in marriage to Patrick Holly. Patrick preceded her in death on August 12, 2003.

Nora was a dedicated homemaker to her husband and six children; she loved to bake scones and grow roses. She enjoyed watching birds and butterflies but most of all, she was a loving mother who was delighted in spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by her children, Mary (Tim) Engelson, Cathie Lauritzen, Patricia Holly, Joan (Kevin) Koral, Margaret (Mark) Janak and Jackie Holly; her grandchildren, Laura (Tony) Cappicio, Daniel (Dr. Lauren) Lauritzen, Timothy and Alex Engelson, Mark and Patrick Janak; her great grandchildren, Juliana and Anthony Cappicio and Olivia, Ella and Elin Lauritzen; her surviving siblings in Ireland, brother, Tom; her sister, Ann; her brothers-in-law Liam and Dominic and many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Patrick and eleven siblings.

Funeral services honoring Nora's life will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. Inurnment will take place at a later date. A visitation for Nora will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to the family would be appreciated. Due to public health concerns, and in compliance with CDC guidelines, only 50 people will be permitted to enter the funeral home at one time. For the safety of our guests, you may be asked to wait outside. Social distancing will be maintained and those in attendance are required to wear a face covering. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Giuseppe Garretto and his staff. In addition, the family would also like to thank Advocate Aurora at Home Hospice, especially Candice for their compassionate, kind, and loving care they provided Nora.

