Patricia Ann Scannell

1934 - 2020

Patricia Ann Scannell, age 86 of Lily Lake, WI, died on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020. Daughter of the late Lawrence and Mary Louise (Hottinger) Bolton, Patricia was born on August 11th, 1934 in Chicago, IL. Soon after graduating high school, Patricia was united in marriage with William Harold Scannell in Chicago on September 15th, 1953. She was a homemaker, raising 7 children with her beloved husband. Later in life, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of her life. Patricia loved cooking, gardening, and crafting-especially Christmas ornaments. She was especially fond of holidays that involved large family gatherings at her home on Lilly Lake. Patricia loved to host, was great at making people laugh and feel welcome, and she always had a beautiful smile on her face.

Patricia is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Bill; her children Chris Scannell, Billy (Kris) Scannell, Kelly Landmeier, Tracy (Mark) Hollendonner, Sean (Tricia) Scannell, Erin (James) Koziol, and Megan Scannell; grandchildren Jenny (Mike) Endzel, Ryan Scannell, Katie (Justin) Taylor, Tyler, Gabrielle and Gracie Scannell, Wesley Landmeier, Riley (Devin) Landmeier, Matthew Hollendonner, Sean Patrick, Hannah and Gavin Scannell, and Izabella and Charlie Koziol; and great-grandchildren Scarlet and Jack Endzel, Alayna, Blake and Aubrey Taylor, Sommer, Adeline and Jax Landmeier, Dahlia Poole, and August Landmeier. Patricia is preceded in death by her sisters Mary Louise (James) Bruenning and Barbara (Jerome) Kohn.

Visitation for friends and family will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, from 5:00-8:00pm at the Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, 620 Legion Dr., Twin Lakes, WI, 53181. Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 10:00AM at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church 6301 344th Ave. Burlington, WI. (New Munster). Online condolences may be made at Haaselockwoodfhs.com.

Due to Covid-19 regulations we are allowing 50 people in the building at any given time. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines while in the building, masks will be required. Please be mindful of time spent inside so all those celebrating Patricia's life have a chance to do so with the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Westosha Senior Center 19200 93rd St. Bristol, WI. 53104.